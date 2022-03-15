Advertisement

How Noem’s struggles at home may enhance White House chances

A little intraparty bickering might actually be a good think on the U.S. political stage
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House.

Noem in recent weeks jetted to Florida to speak at a major gathering of conservative activists, announced on Fox News the release of her autobiography and blasted President Joe Biden’s energy policy as Russia invaded Ukraine. Back home,

Noem has faced considerable defiance from members of her own party on key parts of her agenda including abortion, school prayer and how racism is taught in schools. Some strategists say that in Donald Trump’s GOP, such intraparty squabbles can be an asset for a politician trying to curry favor with the former president and the voters who support him.

