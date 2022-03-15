Advertisement

Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion while visiting Mi Casa Resource Center in Denver, Friday, March 11, 2022. The center which provides resources needed to educate, train, and support youth and adults on their path to economic success, was a recipient of federal, state and local funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.(Jason Connolly/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”

Harris, in a tweet Tuesday evening, said, “Doug is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.” She added, “I have tested negative and will continue to test.”

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.

“He’s feeling very well, I’m told,” Biden said Tuesday evening at the event, noting Harris had to skip. “Let’s send her our love,” he told attendees.

Harris and Emhoff both received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and their second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. They received booster shots in late October.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly the most common and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Earlier Tuesday, Emhoff participated in an outdoor event at a Washington park to highlight the work of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps. The White House did not immediately respond when asked if he was recently in close contact with Biden or first lady Jill Biden.

Before Emhoff’s diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
A Sturgis man is arrested following a bank robbery in Spearfish.
Police nab Spearfish bank robbery suspect
Campers and an RV on the Dakota RV lot.
RVs among ‘pandemic purchases’ returned as restrictions ease
Amidst housing and rental crisis in rapid city, new complexes are on the way.
New apartments on the rise
James Jumping Eagle
Man Accused of First Degree Murder and Second Degree Rape Pleads Not Guilty

Latest News

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of...
SWAT team members shot, hospitalized in arrest attempt in Wash.
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places his hand on his chest as he listens to Canadian...
Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech