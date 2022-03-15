Advertisement

An app for everything, including Wyoming roadkill

(KGWN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANDER, Wyo. (AP) - There truly is an app for everything, including roadkill in Wyoming. A new phone app is making it easy for folks to claim and get permission to salvage and eat freshly killed animals struck by vehicles.

More than half of U.S. states allow people to claim roadkill to eat. Wyoming joined the list this winter, rolling out the app so people can legally claim dead deer, elk, moose, antelope and turkeys right from the roadside.

Wyoming’s abundant wildlife make it deadly for critters on roads. The new app aims to help by collecting data on which roads are the deadliest for wildlife.

