Warmest day of the week on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weather pattern is turning mostly quiet this week, which I am sure many of us are not complaining about. A mild night is expected with lows in the 20s and 30s under mostly clear skies.

Warmer weather continues to build into Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected and highs are going to be in the 60s for much of the area! While it will be nice enough to get out and enjoy, we will want to be fire aware, as very high fire danger is expected.

Clouds build up Tuesday night and into Wednesday, where isolated showers will pass through the area. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s on Wednesday. Thursday is dry, but in the upper 40s in Rapid City. Warmer air starts to build back up Friday and into the weekend.

Friday will likely have highs in the 50s and by the weekend we will see temperatures near or in the 60s for the area. A storm system looks possible next week, but all fall/winter/early spring long, storms tease us for a couple days before missing us to the south. We will keep an eye on the track of this storm system and hope it brings some much needed moisture to the area, but I am not holding my breath.

