Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022.(Julio Cortez | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campers and an RV on the Dakota RV lot.
RVs among ‘pandemic purchases’ returned as restrictions ease
Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Part of South Middle School front doors smashed by vehicle
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Jake Rapp, owner of Jake's Barber Shop, uses a straight razor to trim a customer's beard.
Keystone carpenter trades nailing planks for shaving beards
Amidst housing and rental crisis in rapid city, new complexes are on the way.
New apartments on the rise

Latest News

Police say the attack happened after the 60-year-old suspect was denied entrance to the museum...
Police search for suspect accused of stabbing 2 at New York's MOMA
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
GRAPHIC: Deaths of pregnant woman, her child highlight war's cruelty
Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of...
Man charged in drive-by shooting of Ala. man, 2-year-old
New apartments on the rise
New apartments on the rise
South Dakota Legislative wrap up
South Dakota Legislative wrap up