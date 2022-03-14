Advertisement

Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while...
FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Peter Bond / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A correspondent for Fox News was injured Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the network said.

Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement via Fox News that journalist Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting outside the capital of Kyiv.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Scott said in the statement.

Scott pledged they would provide updates as they learn more on Hall’s condition.

Fox News said others from its organization are remaining in the country to report on the war.

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old American documentary filmmaker, died Sunday while working outside of Kyiv, and another reporter was injured. The Associated Press reported Renaud was in Irpin when Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Russia expands its offensive. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Govt., Kremlin Press Service, Twitter/@Ukroblogger, @Moon, @Osin, Instagram/@ohmadyt, Telegram/Zelensky)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campers and an RV on the Dakota RV lot.
RVs among ‘pandemic purchases’ returned as restrictions ease
Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Part of South Middle School front doors smashed by vehicle
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Jake Rapp, owner of Jake's Barber Shop, uses a straight razor to trim a customer's beard.
Keystone carpenter trades nailing planks for shaving beards
Amidst housing and rental crisis in rapid city, new complexes are on the way.
New apartments on the rise

Latest News

Police say the attack happened after the 60-year-old suspect was denied entrance to the museum...
Police search for suspect accused of stabbing 2 at New York's MOMA
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
GRAPHIC: Deaths of pregnant woman, her child highlight war's cruelty
Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of...
Man charged in drive-by shooting of Ala. man, 2-year-old
New apartments on the rise
New apartments on the rise
South Dakota Legislative wrap up
South Dakota Legislative wrap up