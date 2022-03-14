Advertisement

Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured

A shooting in New Mexico left two people, including the alleged gunman, dead and four others...
A shooting in New Mexico left two people, including the alleged gunman, dead and four others injured, some of whom are police officers.(Source: KOAT via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said a shooting has left two people dead, included the suspected shooter, and four others injured, including two police officers.

Police tweeted Monday afternoon that they were responding to reports of a “possible active shooter,” warning residents to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area.

Police soon tweeted that two officers had “suffered injuries” during the incident, specifying that one officer was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and that “the second officer is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

Once the scene was cleared, police provided an update, writing: “Officers shot and killed the offender during a confrontation. The offender is believed to have shot three people along Montgomery east of Tramway. One of those victims also died at the scene.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campers and an RV on the Dakota RV lot.
RVs among ‘pandemic purchases’ returned as restrictions ease
Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Part of South Middle School front doors smashed by vehicle
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Jake Rapp, owner of Jake's Barber Shop, uses a straight razor to trim a customer's beard.
Keystone carpenter trades nailing planks for shaving beards
Amidst housing and rental crisis in rapid city, new complexes are on the way.
New apartments on the rise

Latest News

Police say the attack happened after the 60-year-old suspect was denied entrance to the museum...
Police search for suspect accused of stabbing 2 at New York's MOMA
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
GRAPHIC: Deaths of pregnant woman, her child highlight war's cruelty
Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of...
Man charged in drive-by shooting of Ala. man, 2-year-old
New apartments on the rise
New apartments on the rise
South Dakota Legislative wrap up
South Dakota Legislative wrap up