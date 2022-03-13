Part of South Middle School front doors smashed by vehicle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a middle school Saturday night.

Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of South Middle School during the hours prior.

A section of the front doors is now boarded up.

Police are investigating the matter, including what caused the incident in the first place.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released in the coming days.

