Part of South Middle School front doors smashed by vehicle

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a middle school Saturday night.

Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of South Middle School during the hours prior.

A section of the front doors is now boarded up.

Police are investigating the matter, including what caused the incident in the first place.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released in the coming days.

