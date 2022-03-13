Advertisement

Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after...
Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after relatives of 8-year-old Sophia Mason reported they had not had contact with her since December. Investigators are working to identify the body.(Source: HaywardPD via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - A manhunt was under way Saturday for a man wanted in the death of a child whose body was found inside a central California home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl.

The body was discovered at a home in Merced on Friday, several days after relatives of Sophia Mason told police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward that they had not had contact with the girl since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

The missing person report led Hayward police to arrest the girl’s mother, Samantha Johnson, 30, on a warrant stemming from a case of child abuse in Alameda County last year, the Merced police department said in a statement Saturday.

Her statements led police to serve a search warrant at the house in Merced, where her 34-year-old boyfriend Dhante Jackson resides, the statement said.

Investigators said they believe Jackson went on the run after news spread about the search of his home.

A warrant was issued for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson's arrest. Police said he is the boyfriend...
A warrant was issued for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson's arrest. Police said he is the boyfriend of Sophia Mason's mother and known to frequent the Bay Area.(Source: HaywardPD via Twitter)

Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death.

Johnson was being held for investigation of murder. She will be transferred to the Merced County Jail to face charges, police said.

A warrant was issued for Jackson’s arrest. Police said he is known to frequent the Bay Area.

