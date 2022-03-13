Advertisement

Chance of Moisture Tonight

Mild weather this week
Mild weather this week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see some moisture move into our area over the next several hours. Northeast Wyoming will see moisture in the evening, and then western South Dakota will see light rain and snow throughout the night. Things will clear out quickly tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon. Clear skies and mild weather will continue Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp
Plea deal reached in Rapid City fatal shooting
(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)
Black Hills mountain lion season on the tail end, 36 dead so far
Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Part of South Middle School front doors smashed by vehicle
Deborah Mitchell rebounds after arson fire
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist
Campers and an RV on the Dakota RV lot.
RVs among ‘pandemic purchases’ returned as restrictions ease

Latest News

Moisture overnight
Chance of Moisture Late Sunday
Much warmer this weekend!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Snowy and Cold through Today; Warmer this Weekend
Chilly KEVN
One more chilly day before a weekend warm up