Pfeiffer manslaughter trial near conclusion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Pfeiffer is charged with first-degree manslaughter, accused of shooting and killing Ty Scott in 2018.

Pfeiffer stated on the stand that there were more than six people who had entered the apartment that day in Keystone and that several other visitors were in quote “playing around with guns.”

Pfeiffer also acknowledged that he was used to guns.. including semi-automatics.

He also admitted to having a 45 millimeter, he claimed to have used several times.

Several key witnesses also took the stand today including a former police chief, recalling the interview with Pfeiffer the night of the shooting.

The trial will resume Monday morning for closing arguments.

If Pfeiffer is found guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter, he could face a fine of up to 50,000 dollars and life in prison.

