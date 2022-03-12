Much warmer this weekend!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds expected overnight with temperatures staying cold. After midnight warmer air is expected to move from west to east. By morning some spots will be flirting with the 30s!

A Wind Advisory and High Wind Watch are in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for northwest South Dakota. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible there. For those not in the advisory or watch, expect gusts up to 40 mph or higher at times. The weekend will be much warmer than what temperatures were all week. In Rapid City, highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Some spots will see 40s, but overall it is better than the teens and 20s we just had.

A system moves into the northwest and bring some moisture, but as it passes over the Rocky Mountains, much of the moisture falls apart. However, a few showers are possible Sunday afternoon and overnight as the system moves through our region. Temperatures next week are expected to be above normal for everyone!

Highs Monday will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies. We keep the sunshine for Tuesday, but it will be much warmer - the warmest day of the week! Highs will be in the 50s for some, but a good amount of the region should see some 60s! Showers are possible Wednesday with temperatures near 50°. We keep above normal temperatures Thursday and Friday.

