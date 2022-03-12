Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, March 11th, part one

Stevens girls earn semifinal win, STM girls win in semis, Central girls fall to Washington
3-11 stevens frenzy part one
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens girls basketball team defeated Sioux Falls Jefferson 54-43 in the AA semifinals Friday night. The Raiders will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman Saturday at 7:45 for the state championship. The STM girls knocked off top seeded Wagner 48-35 in the A semifinals. The Rapid City Central girls lost to Washington in consolation action.

