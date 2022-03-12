Advertisement

Chance of Moisture Late Sunday

Moisture overnight
Moisture overnight
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will remain clear for the rest of today and tonight. Tomorrow we are going to see some clouds role into our area. We can expect to see some light rain and snow in northeast Wyoming during the evening hours tomorrow, and then the moisture will move into South Dakota by the overnight hours tomorrow. As far as temperatures, we will remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s each of the next 7-days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp
Plea deal reached in Rapid City fatal shooting
(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)
Black Hills mountain lion season on the tail end, 36 dead so far
Deborah Mitchell rebounds after arson fire
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist
Pfeiffer is charged with first degree manslaughter, accused of shooting and killing Ty Scott in...
Pfeiffer manslaughter trial near conclusion
SD House lawmakers discuss disagreement with Noem over impeachment, budget in roundtable

Latest News

Much warmer this weekend!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Snowy and Cold through Today; Warmer this Weekend
Chilly KEVN
One more chilly day before a weekend warm up
50s by Saturday
Warmer Weather is on the Way