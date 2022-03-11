Advertisement

Snowy and Cold through Today; Warmer this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A narrow band of light snow will continue this morning. Slippery roads have been reported in and around Rapid City, and along the I-90 corridor into Wyoming. Generally less than 1/2″ of snow will accumulate, but there will be enough to continue the slick roads into the early afternoon.

A strong surge of warmer air arrives Saturday, with warmer than normal temperatures sticking around through next week. A system may generate isolated rain and snow showers Sunday night, with a few showers also possible next Wednesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day next week when highs reach the 60s.

