A new team means new cheerleaders; Lady Marshals Cheerleaders ready for inaugural season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the years, a number of professional minor league teams have called Rapid City home, from the Rapid City Thrillers to the Black Hills Machine and of course, the Rapid City Rush.

Now, a new set of players are lacing up their shoes and throwing on their jerseys, the Rapid City Marshals.

As the team prepares for their season kick-off March 12 at the Monument, another group is also preparing for the big game.

When the players take a timeout from running plays, it’s time for the cheerleaders to shine.

“For us, it’s just keeping the morale high for the crowd,” said Meghyn Cabot, the head coach of the Lady Marshals Cheerleaders. “It’s not like your typical sideline cheerleading but it’s just entertaining, keeping the energy up, a lot of smiles, if there’s a little break in the game, we’ll do our sideline dances. We’re a little bit more crafted after what you would see more of at like an NFL game.”

The Rapid City Marshals are kicking off their inaugural season in Rapid City and so are their dancing counterparts, the Lady Marshal Cheerleaders.

And just like the stacked roster for the men, this team of 11 women are no strangers to the world of rhythm.

“I was put in ballet, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, did everything,” said Cheyanne Reger, one of the Lady Marshals Cheerleaders. “Really loved it and then after high school, I went to Black Hills State for college, I danced for the Lady Miners for a year, after that I took some time off, and then I had another co-worker tell me about the Lady Marshals and I was like, ‘I’d love to dance again.”

“I have danced professionally for 10 years,” said Cabot. “I’ve danced since I was two years old. I actually am a long time ago, one hundred years ago, a state-champion cheerleader.”

“I think I have ten years of ballet, formal ballet training,” said another Lady Marshal, Leah Hofer. “I was a Rushette for two years. I did high school dance team, so I just like to move.”

From auditions to choreography to cutting music to practicing, creating a team from the ground up wasn’t an easy task.

Despite the hard work to entertain the crowd and support their team, these women love being the start of something new.

“Very exciting to be the first ones,” continued Hofer. “Yeah!”

So who are the Rapid City Marshals? A new indoor football team, that looks a little different than what you might watch on Sundays.

“It’s going to be a field set up with walls all the way around and you’re going to have less players on the field at a time, both offense and defense,” said Tel Koan, part-owner of the Rapid City Marshals. “It’s going to be a lot more high-scoring. You know, it’s nothing for a hundred or more points to be scored a game on average so it’s completely different but it’s an animal to somebody, they get addicted.”

Koan said he’s a die-hard football fan but wanted to bring the community something unique and says the Marshals will be fast-paced and hard-hitting.

But as much as this team is entertainment for the community, it’s also a stepping stone for athletes.

”A lot of these players use this for what they call ‘film’,” continued Koan. “They get their film so they can move on from this level to, they call it spring league in the USFL. Which is like anything else, there’s stepping stones to get up to the grand finale, the NFL.”

The Rapid City Marshals and Lady Marshals Cheerleaders make their debut Saturday night with a pre-season home game at 7 pm and their regular season kicks off April 2nd.

