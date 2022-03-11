Advertisement

Black Hills mountain lion season on the tail end, 36 dead so far

(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)
(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The west river hunt has been on for mountain lions since late December.

Two were killed on opening day. One in Custer County, and one in Pennington.

Since then, 34 have been hunted and killed making this years total currently 36.

While the state’s mountain lion hunting season runs year round, the Black Hills will end April 30.

The season could also end before a month and a half’s time if 60 of the animals are killed, or 40 females.

As it stands, of the 36 killed thus far, 22 are females and 14 are male.

The largest mountain lion hunted this year so far was killed in Lawrence County weighing 155 pounds and presumed to be four and a half years old. While the smallest was a six-month old shot in Pennington County, weighing 35 pounds.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp
Plea deal reached in Rapid City fatal shooting
Pictured: Raymond Andrzejewski, 69
Rapid City arsonist sentenced to 10 years in prison
A new team means new cheerleaders; Lady Marshals Cheerleaders ready for inaugural season
A new team means new cheerleaders; Lady Marshals Cheerleaders ready for inaugural season
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem
The Witbrod family safely returns to the U.S. with Caius and Juniper, their adopted children...
Wyoming parents back in US after escaping Ukraine with adopted children

Latest News

Lady Marshals Cheerleaders
Lady Marshals Cheerleaders
Rapid City deer harvest concludes, 6,401 pounds of meat helps the hungry
Rapid City deer harvest concludes, 6,401 pounds of meat helps the hungry
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist
We are nearing the final competition for this year's Rising Star of the West competition.
Rising Star of the West - Hayden Bentz
Deborah Mitchell rebounds after arson fire
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist