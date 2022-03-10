Rapid City Rush presents a packed week of events

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings to celebrating the Irish to honoring our military service members, the Rapid City Rush will have your week full of great events.

Tip-A-Player

The Rush are excited to announce that the team’s annual Tip-A-Player event, in conjunction with Buffalo Wild Wings and Special Olympics Rapid City Flame, will take place at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City on Monday, March 14 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Your favorite Rush players will be partnered with both a Special Olympian and a Buffalo Wild Wings server. Each trio will wait on tables for the evening, serving customers during the dinner rush, and all tips that they receive will be donated to Special Olympics Rapid City Flame. Tip-A-Player returns for the 11th time following an absence in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been running since 2011 and has raised over $40,000 for Rapid City Flame since its inception.

St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Rush on Friday, March 18! The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is presented by Vast Broadband and the Rush will hope to borrow some luck of the Irish for their game against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Military Appreciation Night

On March 19, Rush will honor all branches of the armed forces at the Military Appreciation Night. The Rush will be wearing specialty jerseys, presented by Ebelution Heading and Cooling, that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Mission 22. Military and Veterans can buy tickets in select sections for $15.

Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Presented by KOTA Territory News & Black Hills FOX, the game features a Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

