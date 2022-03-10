Heartland Dancing shares the love of dance with all ages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Local dance instructor, Debbie Ellerton of Heartland Dancing, showed us some moves in studio in advance of this weekend’s Black Hills Wedding Market.

The Market will feature wedding professionals from caricaturists to bakeries to planners to dancers.

Debbie has been teaching dance in the Rapid City Area since 1993 and started and ran the Hot Shots Performance Dance Team from 1997 until its retirement in 2020. She now helps brides and grooms prepare for their weddings, from the first dance to the father-daughter dance, and everything in between. She continues to encourage people of all ages to learn the fun and joy of dancing.

Black Hills Wedding Market will be held March 13th, 2022 in Rapid City, SD at Holiday Inn Rapid City-Rushmore Plaza, where many of the area’s wedding professionals will be in one place.

