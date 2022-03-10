Advertisement

Ag trust group converts donated land near Spearfish to first conversation easement

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:46 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEVN) - Southwest of the town of Spearfish lies the Oak Hills Ranch, the home of Johanna Meier Della Vecchia, an operatic soprano who gave her voice to productions around the world - from the retired Black Hills Passion Play to the world-famous Metropolitan Opera.

“I had an international opera career, and so I did sing almost all over the world,” Della Vecchia says. “[I] traveled a great deal all of my life.”

The ranch has been run and operated by the singer and her late husband for over two decades, but thanks to a partnership between the famed landowners and South Dakota Agricultural Land Trust, their 760-acre property will become the group’s very first conservation easement.

Della Vecchia’s property contains a bounty of natural resources, from grazing animals to forest land, and it rests by the Spearfish Creek watershed.

“From an ecological standpoint, we couldn’t be more thrilled.” says Karl Jensen, S.D. Agricultural Land Trust treasurer. “It’ll still be grazing land - it’s a wildlife corridor - but the big thing is it protects the drinking water sources and these kinds of things.”

The easement is permanent, and Jensen says the conservation effort will protect the area for generations.

“[We] couldn’t be more thrilled. For one thing, I live about 15 miles east of here and have watched the ... urbanization grow around Spearfish - I went to high school in Spearfish,” Jensen adds. “This is as much of a hometown as any of us have and it’s really important to see at least some of it preserved.”

As for the traveled opera singer, it’s just one little thing she can do to preserve the beauty of the Black Hills and protect the land near the town she grew up in.

“This has always been my home. I consider it one of the great beauty spots of the world and anything I can do to help preserve that, I will do,” Della Vecchia says.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill is a compromise after the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a version of...
According to the South Dakota legislature, medical cannabis cardholders are allowed to grow two plants
Jason Sharp
Plea deal reached in Rapid City fatal shooting
Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
In a lottery, 15 medical cannabis applications were chosen
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

Lady Marshals Cheerleaders
Lady Marshals Cheerleaders
Rapid City deer harvest concludes, 6,401 pounds of meat helps the hungry
Rapid City deer harvest concludes, 6,401 pounds of meat helps the hungry
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist
We are nearing the final competition for this year's Rising Star of the West competition.
Rising Star of the West - Hayden Bentz
Deborah Mitchell rebounds after arson fire
Arson fire presents challenge for Rapid City artist