According to the South Dakota legislature, medical cannabis cardholders are allowed to grow two plants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new version of a bill that would allow medical marijuana card carriers to grow their own plants is on its way to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk.

The bill is a compromise after the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a version of the bill that prohibited home cultivation entirely.

The new bill would allow medical users up to two plants at a time.

This compromise was met with some resistance in the Senate, with opponents saying the original three plants was the will of the voters and should be honored.

If the legislature hadn’t adopted the measure, the original three plant rule in IM 26 would have remained.

Lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on what should be done about cardholders with more than four plants once the law goes into effect in July.

