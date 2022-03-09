Update: Hunter missing near Custer found safe

A hunter who was reported lost Tuesday night has been found in good health and will be heading back to his family, according to a social media post by Custer County Emergency Management.

Original Story:

Custer County Search and Rescue is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing hunter. They began searching for Jerry Paul Constance (he goes by Paul) on Tuesday night. He is believed to be in the area of Gillette Canyon west of Custer. He is described as 6′1″ tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes. He is driving an olive green 2022 Jeep Gladiator, similar to the one in the photo, with a temporary tag. Constance was last contacted at 2pm Tuesday when he sent a video of an elk herd to his brother. Contact the Custer County Sheriff’s Communications Center at 605-673-8176 with any information.