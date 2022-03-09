Advertisement

SD Senate passes ban on ‘divisive’ university race trainings

Critics say the bill sanitizes painful facts of U.S. history
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they...
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they find "discomforting."
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Republicans in the South Dakota Senate have passed a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem to ban public universities from using training and orientation material that compels people to feel “discomfort” based on their race.

The bill’s passage on a 27-8 vote was its final major hurdle in the Legislature.

Noem has billed the proposal as a repudiation of so-called “critical race theory.” But critics warn it will put a chill on academic freedom and sanitize the most painful facts of U.S. history.

