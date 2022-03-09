Advertisement

Public transit remains cheap alternative to driving amid gas price surge, may see changes down the road

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Biden Administration’s decision to ban Russian oil Tuesday, the Rapid Transit System (RTS) sees this as an opportunity to promote a alternative to driving - public transportation.

Megan Gould, RTS division manager, says RapidRide and their other bus systems offer a cheap way to way to get around town.

“It’s $30 a month. I can almost guarantee that you are not going to fill your tank right now for $30 and have it last you the entire month,” Gould says.

But with the majority of the transit system’s fleet made up of diesel buses, there’s concerns RapidRide could see its own price hike.

“It will, obviously, have a hit on our budget, but we will do the best that we can to continue our operation and not have any effects on it,” Gould adds.

While some transit options, like the Youth Ride Free program, are expected to remain unaffected, the transit manager says their other services may have to be restructured in the future to accommodate for higher fuel costs.

“As far as possibly making cuts, increasing fares, those types of situations will be addressed and looked at and we will determine which route to take,” Gould says. “And that’s the last thing we would want to do - that’s the last route we would want to take - but ... long-term, who knows what could take place?”

If you’d like to inquire about purchasing a bus pass, you can call RTS at (605) 394-6631 or visit their website.

