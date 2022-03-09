Advertisement

New Underwood senior is third Rising Star finalist

Trynyty Krebsbach
Trynyty is third Rising Star finalist(KEVN/KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Underwood High School senior Trynyty Krebsbach is the third finalist in KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.  Krebsbach competed with four other outstanding Black Hills high school students the week of February 28th  on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9.

Krebsbach’s commentary on the mental health was rated the best of the week by both viewers on www.blackhillsfox.com and a Black Hills FOX panel of judges.

She will now be back on the air in late April and May, competing with the other three finalists for a total of $7,500 in scholarship money from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.  The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.

Most Read

The bill is a compromise after the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a version of...
According to the South Dakota legislature, medical cannabis cardholders are allowed to grow two plants
Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
In a lottery, 15 medical cannabis applications were chosen
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City

Latest News

The guidance for the best and healthiest way to feed your kids has changed over the years....
HealthWatch-Nutrition for kids
The senior center has also struggled to see people through the pandemic, due to high risk...
Senior center dances through dark times
Black Hills Habitat for Humanity says the 200 million dollar housing relief bill would help...
The future of affordable housing in South Dakota
Initiated Measure 26 was passed by South Dakota voters in 2020, legalizing the production and...
What are the next stages for Rapid City’s medicinal cannabis dispensaries?
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Noem clashes with state lawmakers over budget approval