Food sales tax cut caught in budget squabble

State House proposes cutting food tax amid budget talks
A SD legislative idea to cut the sales tax on food might not survive the budget battle.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A bipartisan group of South Dakota House lawmakers has passed a proposal to cut the state’s sales tax on food.

They are floating a proposal unlikely to survive budget negotiations that have produced clashes between the House, Gov. Kristi Noem and the Senate. As the legislative session has entered its final days, lawmakers are focused on ironing out the state budget as well as deciding on over $1 billion in one-time projects.

House lawmakers have resisted many of Noem’s proposals to fund projects for universities and other infrastructure, instead pushing tax breaks.

