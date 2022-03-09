Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook, a 77-year-old registered sex offender, was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the customer to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

