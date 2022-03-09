Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill derailed

South Dakota lawmakers squabble over versions of vaccine exemption bills.
South Dakota lawmakers squabble over versions of vaccine exemption bills.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Republican legislative proposals to allow South Dakota employees to gain exemptions from their employers’ COVID-19 vaccine requirement were derailed Tuesday after lawmakers couldn’t find agreement on competing proposals from Gov. Kristi Noem and House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

The two officials are both Republicans but have clashed in recent months. They brought differing proposals to allow exemptions from employers’ vaccine mandates. After Republican lawmakers from the House and Senate couldn’t find agreement between differing versions of a bill, both versions were left all but dead.

The intra-party squabble comes as the state’s vaccination rate of 60% of people fully vaccinated lags behind the nationwide rate of 65%.

