Advertisement

Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Assistant Principal Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
By Holly Emery and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:32 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An assistant principal in Mississippi was fired last week after reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to a class of second-grade students.

“My boss had asked me to set up a Zoom with the second-grade classes and the principal at the school they’re going to be at next year, and she was going to read to them. And she didn’t show,” Assistant Principal Toby Price told WLBT.

To improvise, Price said his boss told him to read to the students instead.

“I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book,” Price explained.

Price said he had read this book at previous school districts before and never heard any pushback or complaints.

“I didn’t think twice about reading it, because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted,” Price said.

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

“I just think that, you know, this was a pretty harsh reaction. I’ve been in education for 20 years. I’ve never had a disciplinary anything put in my file, not even for being late. So, I was blown away,” Price said.

In response to Price’s situation, children’s book authors, teachers and librarians have messaged and posted on social media stating the book is “hilarious and sweet,” “joyful and fun” and “lighthearted” and that the superintendent’s decision was wrong.

Now, Price is hoping to overturn their decision, get his job back and teach others that funny books are needed in education.

The superintendent in the school district declined to comment about Price’s firing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill is a compromise after the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a version of...
According to the South Dakota legislature, medical cannabis cardholders are allowed to grow two plants
Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
In a lottery, 15 medical cannabis applications were chosen
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City

Latest News

President Joe Biden is being urged to answer the plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine
North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it...
N. Korea may fire huge missile to put spy satellite in space
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China, speaks during a media briefing...
China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs
CNN explains how Russian propaganda spreads globally on social media.
Russian propaganda on biolabs in Ukraine spreading