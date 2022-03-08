The return of one collaboration brings a festive drink back for the holiday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bag pipes, beer, and the place where the two come together at the Lost Cabin Beer Co!

“It’s great, they come down and play the bagpipes and the drums and rock the tap room on kind of a brewery tour that they have going on,” said co-founder of the beer company, Jesse Scheitler.

The Rapid City Professional Firefighter Pipe and Drum Corps. is a band that started in 2009, but their collaboration with the beer company is a little newer going on 4 years.

“It’s fun to do collaborations with people outside the beer industry too. Kind of show them what we’re all about and show them what goes into the beer,” said Scheitler.

However, the band does more than watch. They get to work!

“They were around a couple of weeks ago to brew it and now they’re back to package it up,” explained Scheitler.

“It’s been awesome to be a part of the brewery process a couple weeks ago and now the canning and distribution process. It’s always fun to see what they got going on. Their new facility is amazing and state-of-the-art,” expressed a member of the Pipe and Drum Corps., Mark Raderschadt.

The beer in question is an Irish Red fittingly named, “Stick That in Your Pipe and Drum It.”

“We launch it every year for St. Paddy’s Day, which is kind of fitting for the Pipe and Drum Corp., said Scheitler.

A portion of the sales will go back to the band, but if you want to get your hands on the beverage, it’s only available in the taproom and select bars.

So keep an eye out because, “this is the best Irish Red Beer I’ve ever had!” said Raderschadt.

