Readiatrics Book Drive launches to collect books for the communtiy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every year, Darla Drew Lerdal asks the community to donate one thing - books.

The Readiatrics Book Drive launched Monday and will run through May 10th.

The drive gives the community the opportunity to donate books they no longer need to a child who may not have the resources to obtain books themselves.

Lerdal said over the years, the drive has collected around 170,000 books for children.

“It’s been a really great thing for our community and Rapid City and surrounding areas are so generous, so every year I can do this with the confidence that I’m going to get the books I need. It’s gratifying to know that kids that are not in a situation to afford books in their home can leave with a book to call their own,” said Lerdal.

Books can be donated at various locations around Rapid City including the public library, Dahl Arts Center, Books a Million, Rapid City Fire Station 1, and all Black Hills Federal Credit Unions.

Books will be donated to children receiving care at the South Dakota Department of Health in western South Dakota and the non-profit sister programs in Rapid City.

