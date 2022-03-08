Officials believe we are nearing an “endemic”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - March 10, 2020 marks the day the first Covid-19 case was reported in South Dakota.

At the time, the world went dark as cases and death tolls soared, schools were closed and stay at home orders were put in place.

Two years later, officials say the future is looking a little brighter.

“We’re in a much better place entering the 3rd year,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Kurra said by summer we could reach reach a stage in the pandemic where waves of virus outbreaks will be smaller and a new normal will be here.

“I say that with a fair amount of confidence based on the data. So, we’ve had at least 60% of the population vaccinated, another 50% with overlap has had the disease one way or another, so between those 2 numbers, we’re closer to that 80%-90% of the population no longer seeing this virus as novel,” said Kurra.

When that occurs, we enter into an endemic phase.

“It simply means the virus is no longer new. It’s already been experienced or people already have immunity from vaccination,” explained Kurra.

Kurra advises everyone to still get vaccinated if they haven’t already to prevent the possibility of a new variant forming.

“It’s been a long journey and I know that there’s fatigue in the community. I think were entering into a positive phase. By summer of this year, we’ll be in a new normal. We’ll have a few scattering of cases, but nothing like what we’ve seen with the Delta and Omicron waves,” said Kurra.

