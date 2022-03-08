Advertisement

Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died in a two-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90, east of Box Elder.

Dennis Jones, 69, of Norfolk was killed when his vehicle hit a pickup truck that had crossed over the median, rolled, and ended up in Jones’ Lane. A passenger in Jones’ car, 66-year-old Sherrilee Jones of Norfolk, was not injured.

According to the Department of Public Safety, charges are pending against the pickup driver, 51-year-old Peter Lyon of Washington. Lyon was not injured.

