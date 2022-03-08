More snow is on the way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers will move into the area overnight and provide up to a few inches of snow in some spots. Roads could get slick for the morning commute so plan accordingly.

Isolated snow showers will be possible on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy so temperatures in the 20s will feel more like the teens, if not single digits at times. Round two of the snow will pass through Tuesday night and Wednesday, mainly for northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the teens.

Snow totals will be highest near the Big Horns, the southern Black Hills and into far southwest South Dakota. Some spots could pick up near 6″ or more by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s Thursday and Friday.

Warmer air returns over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday! The warm weather will linger into early next week.

