Advertisement

More snow is on the way!

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers will move into the area overnight and provide up to a few inches of snow in some spots. Roads could get slick for the morning commute so plan accordingly.

Isolated snow showers will be possible on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy so temperatures in the 20s will feel more like the teens, if not single digits at times. Round two of the snow will pass through Tuesday night and Wednesday, mainly for northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the teens.

Snow totals will be highest near the Big Horns, the southern Black Hills and into far southwest South Dakota. Some spots could pick up near 6″ or more by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s Thursday and Friday.

Warmer air returns over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday! The warm weather will linger into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
Jamie Smith
Democrat South Dakota Governor candidate meets with Rapid City
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Bird flu found in southeastern South Dakota

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Cold and Snow this Week
3-5 inches for Rapid City
More Snow By Mid-Week
Snow Wednesday
Quite Cold the Next Seven Days
Snow
Snow expected into the day Saturday