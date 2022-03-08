Advertisement

Late Tax Filing

What you need to know before April 18th
what you need to know to avoid penalities before april 18th.
what you need to know to avoid penalities before april 18th.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Taxpayers beware...over 44 million Americans are estimated to pay taxes late due to covid-19.

That is according to Wallet Hub’s yearly taxpayer survey that also states that taxpayers should file before April 18th to avoid penalties. Shelby Dahl, general manager with Liberty tax says even if you are not able to pay before the deadline, you should still file with an estimate of what you may or may not owe in taxes.

Dahl states “We definitely suggest if you for some reason need to get all of your documents together, if you have an issue of self-employment or just having to get extra time to file what is called an extension...To file your deadline so it would extend it by six months, but that again is just to file your tax return. You still would receive the penalty for not paying if you do not pay your taxes by April 18th.”

She suggests that you bring all of your documentation to a professional to make sure that you receive the appropriate tax credits.

One refundable tax credit in South Dakota is child care expenses this year.

