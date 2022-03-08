Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal grand jury indicts a Rapid City man on child pornography charges.

Titus Amiotte, 21, is charged with two counts of receipt of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. Amiotte has pleaded not guilty to that indictment.

According to the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, Amoitte was indicted following a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Amiotte allegedly had child pornography between 2020 and 2022.

Amiotte is in custody, with a trial date set for May 3, 2022.

If he is convicted, Amiotte could be sentenced to five to 20 years in federal prison, with a $250,000 fine and lifetime supervision once released from prison.

