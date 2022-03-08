Advertisement

48% of Americans making over $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck, report says

Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a...
Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Americans of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report. The number includes people earning higher incomes.

According to the Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report by LendingClub Bank, the number of citizens living paycheck to paycheck has steadily increased since April 2021, from 52% to 64% in January 2022. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

The number of people earning more than $100,000 per year who reported living paycheck to paycheck increased from 42% in December 2021 to 48% in January 2022. The data shows that the number has fluctuated from 39% in May 2021 to reaching a high of 50% in November 2021.

The number of people who do not live paycheck to paycheck declined from 39% in December 2021 to 36% in January 2022.

Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers fall into two categories, according to the report. Those two categories consist of those who are struggling to pay their bills and those who are not.

The number of people who are living paycheck to paycheck but are not struggling to pay their bills has seen the largest increase since October 2021.

For more information, you can visit LendingClub’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer
Update: Hunter missing near Custer found safe
A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for...
Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
Rising Star of the West 2022
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
FILE - 'Pill Mann' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
Construction crews found a body inside the wall of a library in California.
Mummified body found inside California convention center
Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, jumped again this...
Yet another 4-decade inflation high is expected for February
Lead poisoning can lead to health problems, including anemia, kidney and brain damage.
Health Minute: Half of US exposed to lead in childhood