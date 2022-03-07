Advertisement

SD nursing homes still struggling with staffing shortages

South Dakota has a shortage of nursing home staff due to COVID-19 pandemmic.
South Dakota has a shortage of nursing home staff due to COVID-19 pandemmic.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A new report from the American Health Care Association shows just how challenging the coronavirus pandemic has been for long-term care providers who have struggled with staffing and other issues.

During the course of the pandemic, South Dakota nursing homes have lost over 1,000 staff members, or about 14% of their workforce, according the association’s report. All health care providers saw decreases in staff at the beginning of the pandemic, but some have either recovered or made significant progress toward pre-pandemic staffing levels.

South Dakota hospitals and home health agencies have rebounded or even exceeded the number of staff they had pre-pandemic, while South Dakota nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing levels.

