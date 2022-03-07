Advertisement

Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates

An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) - An Illinois jail is offering an innovative rehabilitation program to get inmates out of gangs.

At the DuPage County Jail, inmates are being given the option to have their gang tattoos removed or covered up.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said the tattoo removal will help keep the inmates out of gangs once they get out of jail.

“You take off your gang tattoos, you can’t go back. You’re taking your colors off,” Mendrick said. “You can’t go back to the gangland. You’re not welcome there.”

In addition to tattoo removal, the rehabilitation program helps inmates with addiction, mental health, education and career training.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How the new summit arena is doing since opening its doors in the fall of 20-21.
What’s new for the Monument Summit Arena
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder
Pictured: Troy Goettsch, an Army veteran from Hot Springs.
Hot Springs VA closure threat shocks local veterans
Bird flu found in southeastern South Dakota
Daytona police are investigating a double murder that happened early Sunday morning.
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues
Fire breaks out behind a Rapid City school
Fire breaks out behind a Rapid City school
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph