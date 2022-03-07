Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Jamie Smith
Democrat South Dakota Governor candidate meets with Rapid City
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue
Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity...
Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka
A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys
A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying 300 migrants runs aground