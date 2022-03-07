More Cold and Snow this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Most of this week will feature well below normal temperatures, with additional snowfall likely Tuesday night and Wednesday..

Today will be sunny and not quite so cold with highs in the 30s. But another surge of cold arctic air arrives later Tuesday and sticks around through Thursday. Snow will accompany the arrival of the colder air, but will be most prevalent along and south of I-90. Several inches of snow will fall from northeast Wyoming into southwest South Dakota.

A pattern change this weekend and early next week will bring milder Pacific air to the region.

