Man accused of embezzling from Standing Rock tribal group

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a South Dakota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for embezzlement and theft from a tribal organization on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Joshua Iron Cloud Sr., of Wakpala, is accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the Oyate Community Development Corp. Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Iron Cloud spent the money on personal items and various expenditures.

The development group is based in Fort Yates, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Reservation straddles both Dakotas. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years and prison and a $250,000 fine, along with the possibility of restitution.

