Ecotone Foundation combines South Dakota’s top industries in partnership with statewide organizations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Community Foundation works with donors, nonprofits, and community leaders to strengthen philanthropy in our state.

Partnered with the South Dakota Community Foundation is the Ecotone Foundation, organized to develop and provide education, research, and community programs around local food, specialty crops, & natural building.

“Ecotone Foundation is a nonprofit focused on supporting local farms and local food, so it was a good fit for a grant that would support farms and ranches - Ecotone Foundation is a partner of the Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid,” said Rachel Headley and Jared “Cappie” Capp with the foundation. “The SD Community Foundation had a Community Innovation Grant program, which fit our goals for the growing the agritourism community in the Hills. The grant will fund community conversations, facilitated by Rose Group Int’l out of Spearfish, around what agritourism is, current local stay/local food experiences, interest in developing more agritourism opportunities, and training sessions at the end of 2022.”

