Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature

PIERRE, S.D. - After an illustrious career in the NFL punctuated by 7 Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady is set to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

But its not the only honor that the awaits the recently retired 44 year-old quarterback.

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers introduced Senate Commemoration 818, “recognizing and honoring the legacy of Tom Brady, one of football’s greatest quarterbacks of all time, upon his retirement from the National Football League.”

As for how Brady is connected to the Rushmore state, the commemoration explains “Tom Brady represents so many of the values of every day South Dakotans 20 such as hard work, perseverance, and a strong, competitive spirit

The commemoration’s prime sponsor, Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission), is also heading into his own retirement. Heinert says he thought the 22 year veteran of the NFL “might get a kick out of it.”

“My youngest son and I are big Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans,” Heinert said. “The joy we had watching him lead the Bucs to a championship will never be forgotten.”

Like other commemorations, SC 818 will likely not be discussed in either chamber of the legislature, unless another lawmaker attempts to block it.

Its not uncommon for lawmakers to bring commemorations for a variety of things. Other commemorations introduced in the legislature this year include honoring a variety of championship high school teams, honoring the city of Tabor, and another honoring Onion Ring, “a world class bucking horse, for earning the 2021 World Champion saddle bronc title and for his high caliber performance on the national stage.”

Mr. Brady did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

