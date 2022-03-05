Snow expected into the day Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the area, with exception to northwest South Dakota. These will expire Saturday afternoon. Snow will move into the area Friday evening and could mix with some freezing drizzle initially. After midnight it’ll change over to all snow and linger through the morning.

Snow will continue through midday, then begin to taper off in the afternoon as the storm moves away. Accumulations will be heaviest near the Big Horns, where Sheridan is expected to get 3″-6″ of snow. It’ll also be heavy for far southern South Dakota, where Hot Springs and Pine Ridge could see 3″-7″ of snow with isolated higher amounts possible. The farther north you go, the less snow is expected. Custer will pick up around 2″-4″ along with Kadoka and Philip. 1″-3″ is likely for Sturgis, Spearfish, Gillette, Newcastle, Sundance and Ekalaka. Less than an inch in northwest South Dakota.

It will be windy on Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph. That will cause snow to blow and drift, which will make driving difficult due to slippery roads and also reduce the visibility. It’ll remain breezy on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph, but less snow is expected Sunday. We could get some light snow showers in the hills and southern plains, but accumulations will stay under an inch.

Temperatures will remain below normal for all of next week with high sin the 30s Monday and Tuesday. A few snow showers will be possible Tuesday, but a better chance of snow showers will arrive Wednesday. Colder temperatures settle in Thursday and Friday as highs will be in the teens and 20s across the area.

