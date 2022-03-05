One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder on I-90 Friday night.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of the vehicle while traveling east.

The car crossed the median and was struck by an SUV going west.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead later at the hospital, and charges are pending against the driver of the Toyota.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, including the use of seat belts by both drivers.

