Advertisement

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is joining the growing list of major companies halting business in Russia.

Microsoft released a statement Friday saying it has suspended all new sales in Russia.

The company is also working on government sanctions with the U.S., European Union and the UK.

Other companies like Apple, Disney and Ford have decided to halt business in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, further hurting their economy amid harsh sanctions.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
A source says the Hot Springs VA Campus will be converted into a clinic, with most services...
Source: Hot Springs and Sturgis could lose VA hospitals
Jamie Smith
Democrat South Dakota Governor candidate meets with Rapid City
Rising Star of the West 2022
Gas prices in the Hills continue to climb.
Gas prices on the rise, tips to keep the blows to your wallet above the belt

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
National average for gas tops $4 a gallon