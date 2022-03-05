HealthWatch-Primary care physicians

Health is important, but many think of illness as something you react to.and not something you can be proactive about. But, staying on top of your health and yearly screenings allows you to catch things early. Dr. Annie Hibbs with Creekside Medical Clinic has some tips for you about staying proactive in this week’s HealthWatch.

“Hi I’m Dr. Annie Hibs from Creekside Medical Clinic, and for your HealthWatch today I thought I would talk to you about preventative health. I’m a family medicine doctor and a big part of what we do is work to keep our patients healthy and prevent illnesses that we’re able to prevent. If you don’t have a primary care provider you should call and schedule an appointment with one today. In the meantime, here are some of the basics. For children they should either see a pediatrician or a family medicine doctor every year to make sure they are growing appropriately, meeting all of their developmental milestones, and up to date on all of their vaccinations. Adults should also be seen every year by your doctor, and your doctor will manage your cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and other vital signs. They will also talk to you about STD screening if you are sexually active or have a new sexual partner, and will screen you for Hepatitis C with a blood test. For women, cervical cancer screening with a pap smear should begin at age 21, and occur every three years until age 30, and then every five years until age 65. Breast cancer screening with a mammogram should begin at age 40, 45, or even and occur every one to two years. Your doctor can talk to you about the best way to go about this. Bone density screening with a dexo-scan should begin at age 65, or sooner for people with other risk factors, and occur every two to five years. Men and women should have colon cancer screenings starting at age 45. This could be done with a colonoscopy or cologuard test, and frequency depends on the results. Men and women should also receive an annual flu shot, two doses of shingle vaccination at age 50, pneumonia vaccination at age 65, and COVID vaccination with recommended boosters. Anyone who has smoked should talk to their doctor about lung cancer screenings starting at age 65, or see if you qualify based on your smoking history. Men who have ever smoked should have screening for abdominal aortic aneurysm about age 65. I’m Doctor Annie Hibs ...and this has been your Health Watch.”