Cold and Foggy this Morning; Milder again Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dense fog has formed over much of western South Dakota this morning. This fog will lift by late morning, but will certainly cause reduced visibility.

Friday will be a cloudy, milder day with highs back into the 50s in some areas.

A strong storm system moves from the Rockies into the plains Friday night into Saturday. Freezing rain and snow will develop in Wyoming Friday night, with snow spreading across the area Saturday. The heaviest snow will fall in a band from southwest and south-central into central South Dakota.

Sunday will be chilly, as will most of next week be as cold Canadian air sticks around.

