Advertisement

YMCA Day of Giving sheds light on their annual campaign

YYMCA Day of Giving flyer hanging in the YMCA of Rapid City
YYMCA Day of Giving flyer hanging in the YMCA of Rapid City(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is one of the nations largest nonprofits that helps to develop programs and activities within communities.

Tuesday is the Y’s Day of Giving, which is an opportunity to bring awareness to the organization’s annual campaign that runs from January 1st through December.

As a nonprofit organization, this campaign is important to make sure their Y programs are available to the community.

“And through our annual campaign, our Y is able to give out sponsored memberships to kids in need, provide wonderful after school care to teens, it helps without active adult program which helps get people out and together in the community as well as our senior meal program. Just to name a few,” said Alyssa Silko, Chief of Development for the YMCA of Rapid City.

To support the annual campaign, click the link below!

https://rcymca.org/give

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah (middle) and Tony Witbrod (not pictured) escaped Ukraine with the help of Yulia (left)...
A Wyoming couple flew to Ukraine to adopt two children with special needs. 24 hours after signing the papers, they were forced to flee the country.
A teacher recently fired from a Sioux Falls middle school has his credentials revoked.
Sexual remarks cost South Dakota teacher his credentials
Businesses across the U.S faced widespread shutdowns, while South Dakota saw an increase in...
Rent prices take a soar
THE INCREASE APPLIES TO HOURLY WORKERS AT DISCOUNT STORES, SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITIES, AND...
Target boots starting pay to $24 an hour
ANASTASIIA LENNA, THE FORMER MISS GRAND UKRAINE IN AN INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY PAGEANT ENTERS THE...
Former Miss Grand Ukraine turns from beauty pageant to warrior

Latest News

South Dakota State Rep. John Mills (R-Volga) speaks on his resolution that would have scolded...
House blocks Republican sponsored resolution critical of Noem
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe opens for the season
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Representative Johnson on what he hopes to hear in the State of the Union Address
BBB gfx
Fake charities may start popping up during Russia-Ukraine crisis