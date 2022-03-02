YMCA Day of Giving sheds light on their annual campaign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is one of the nations largest nonprofits that helps to develop programs and activities within communities.

Tuesday is the Y’s Day of Giving, which is an opportunity to bring awareness to the organization’s annual campaign that runs from January 1st through December.

As a nonprofit organization, this campaign is important to make sure their Y programs are available to the community.

“And through our annual campaign, our Y is able to give out sponsored memberships to kids in need, provide wonderful after school care to teens, it helps without active adult program which helps get people out and together in the community as well as our senior meal program. Just to name a few,” said Alyssa Silko, Chief of Development for the YMCA of Rapid City.

To support the annual campaign

https://rcymca.org/give

